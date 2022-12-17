Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 11 explained

Based on the manga series of the same name written by Osamu Nishi, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime adaption directed by Makoto Moriwaki is successfully running alongside the manga chapters.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 11 releases on December 17, 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the series The anime adaption is currently challenging its students' characters.

Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 11 is titled "Toto the Genie." The episode begins with the introduction of Demon Deity- Thoth. Iruma and Lied is frightened seeing the demon and they run. But later they confront Demon Deity- Thoth but they are defeated and captured.

The previous chapter shows the referees announcing the second day of the festival. Lied convinced Iruma to make a plan to find the Legend Leaf. Iruma agreed with the suggestion without any second thought. So Iruma and Lied started looking for Kamui and Kerori.

When they were searching for Kamui and Kerori, magical beasts surrounded them and presented in front of Kerori. Also, Ameri starts hard work to remain the Student Council President for the safety of all other students.

On the second day, while most of the students were tired, feeling exhausted and giving up, Ameri was still rooting for Iruma because she trusted his ability. Unluckily, Iruma also gets ) points like the other participants. But Ameri determines Iruma will be the one to finally find the leaf. Meanwhile, A council member teases Iruma might give Ameri the Leaf's flowers in a bouquet, sending her into a daydream of dating and marriage.

In Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 11 Ameri discovers a gambling den of forfeited students wagering on who will win. She investigates and finds the ringleaders are two Misfits who forfeited suddenly and mysteriously. They are Misfit's notorious thief, Jazz, and Allocer. Earlier episode 5 already featured, Allocer uses his intelligence to identify only the most valuable ingredients and teams up with Jazz to con other students out of their points. It is revealed during their training Furfur actually ran up a huge debt to the Demon Mafia and then sold Jazz and Allocer to them as payment.

All three seasons are available on Crunchyroll. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime is also available on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel, as well as the previous season's episodes.

