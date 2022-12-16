Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 12: Find out what to expect from the series finale

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 12 is set to release on Wednesday, December 22. Season 3 will be the last season of the series, while the twelfth episode is the final episode of the third season. Episode 12 will have a run time of approximately 23 minutes.

Ritsu senses something is wrong and rushes off to find Mob, realizing "that thing" has re-emerged from his brother. "Mob" easily disposes of the former Claw members when Toichiro arrives to fight him. Toichiro ends up being overpowered but receives assistance from Sho, and the two works together to try and combat him.

When the real Mob starts to hold his outer self back, Toichiro tries to use this opportunity to seal Mob's powers, even at the cost of his own life. However, not wanting to leave behind his family again, he withdraws with Sho, while "Mob" continues forward. The Body Improvement Club tries to help and stop him, but they are blown away, being rescued by Ritsu. He recognizes that Mob's current state is the result of him bottling up his emotions, and declares that he will always be there to lend his older brother an ear, no longer afraid of him. This results in Ritsu reaching 100%, giving him enough power to combat "Mob", but it still isn't enough as he creates a giant tornado to surround himself. Within his mind, Mob confronts his darker self who recognizes himself as "the true Shigeo Kageyama", with Mob merely as a facade, and that he will soon consume the others and be their true self, allowing them to do whatever they want. Outside, Reigen and Serizawa rush toward the tornado.

In Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 12, Reigen will definitely oppose Mob and he will able to snatch out Mob's darker side. Tsubomi is still waiting for Mob in the park. If Mob recovers from his dark self and recognizes his inner self, he may meet Tsubomi in the park in the last episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 12 is titled "Confession ~The Future~." Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 will release at 12:00 p.m. EST.

