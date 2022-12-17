Rajasthan: Man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places

A man allegedly murdered his aunt, chopped the body into pieces and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway here, police said on Saturday.

He then informed the police that his aunt was missing and also started looking for her along with other relatives, they said.

However, police got suspicious of him and interrogated him, following which he revealed that he bludgeoned his aunt to death with a hammer on December 11.

The man, Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Sharma had been associated with ‘Hare Krishna’ movement for the last seven-eight years.

However, a spokesperson of the organisation in Jaipur said Sharma was not active for the past one year after the death of his mother.

Sharma had informed the police on the night of December 11 that his aunt Saroj Sharma (65) had gone to the temple in the morning and was missing since then.

During the probe, it was found that his statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored, police said.

In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase. A relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house, they said.

Subsequently, Anuj Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to have murdered his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer, police said.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of his father's elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995, they said.

Anuj Sharma's mother had died last year, they added.

On December 11, Anuj Sharma's father had gone to Indore and the accused and the victim were alone in the house, police said.

Anuj Sharma wanted to go to Delhi but the woman refused. It led to a heated argument and he hit her with a hammer, they said.

The incident took place in the kitchen. The accused dragged the body to the bathroom and cut it into eight-10 pieces with a marble cutter, police said.

“The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said.

The incident is similar to the murder of a 27-year-old girl, Shraddha Walker, allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

