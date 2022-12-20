Avatar 2 observes dip on Monday after roaring weekend, close to $27mn domestically

Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water already premiered on December 16. The film has grossed $441.7 million worldwide, becoming the tenth highest-grossing film of 2022. In just four days, Avatar 2 has received generally positive reviews from critics, who lauded its visual effects and technical achievements, but some criticized its thin narrative and lengthy runtime.

James Cameron-directed Avatar 2 is also getting huge responses in the Indian states. However, according to trade experts, the demand for Avatar: The Way of Water was driven by the South Indian states.

The movie Avatar 2 recorded approximately $2.5 million in the Indian market on its first Monday and is currently close to $27 million domestically. However, according to some experts, they are observing a dip in the box office collection across India. While the movie witnessed strong global earnings in its first three days reaching over $400 million worldwide, collections were sluggish on December 19. Some believe the reason was weekends.

On the other hand, the Hollywood sci-fi movie Avatar 2 will have to compete with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in India. The upcoming movie Cirkus is slated to be released on December 23, 2022. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, and features Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in special appearances.

Avatar: The Way of Water witnessed a drop of 60 percent on Monday despite performing beautifully over the weekend, Indian Express reported. The dip in business may be due to some other big Bollywood movies of this year.

James Cameron estimated that due to Avatar 2's near-record-breaking budget, it would have to become among the top eight highest-grossing films in history to break even. However, we need to wait and watch what more happens to this much-awaited sci-fi movie.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 78 percent of 338 critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.1/10. La Vegas-based market research firm CinemaScore created a poll in which fans and viewers gave the film an average grade of "A" on an A+ to F scale, same as the first Avatar. On more US-based survey-specialized PostTrak reported 91 percent of audience members gave the film a positive score, with 82 percent saying they would definitely recommend it.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on sci-fi movies.

Also Read: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' receives mixed responses at box office