'Twister' sequel by Lee Isaac Chung to release in 2024

''Twisters'', directed by Lee Isaac Chung of ''Minari'' fame, will arrive in theatres on July 19, 2024.

The project, a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster film ''Twister'', is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will direct the upcoming movie from a screenplay by Mark L Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G Inarritu's ''The Revenant''.

Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of The Kennedy/Marshall Company is attached to produce ''Twisters'', which is being co-financed by Warner Bros.

The original ''Twister'', starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma. Directed by Jan De Bont, the film had raised over USD 494 million at the international box office.

