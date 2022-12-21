Frozen 3 can have lot of adventures with Anna & bring back villain Prince Hans

Disney is yet to announce the making of Frozen 3. After the incredible success of Frozen 2, the demand for Frozen 3 is on the acme. Fans are passionately waiting to know when the third movie of Frozen franchise will hit the theatres.

Frozen 2 made beautiful record at the global box office grossing USD 477.4 million in the US and Canada, and USD 972.7 million in other territories (globally total of USD USD 1.450 billion). So, fans can assume that Disney would surely continue filming Frozen 3.

The last movie focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. Whenever Frozen 3 comes out, it is likely to portray all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

The director, writer, and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee earlier hinted Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. The reason is Frozen 3 will complete the Frozen trilogy. Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa was shown becoming the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she found a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra.

The clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude and there is no way to avoid it, claimed Screenrant. "We have not had that discussion. I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith, the writer of Frozen 2 said on Frozen 3 to Collider.

Frozen 3 is highly expected to continue with lots of adventures with Anna. The movie will be back with the whole gang. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. On the other hand, Elsa is likely to have more supernatural power to resolve the identity of the mysterious voice that is still unknown. Finally, fans believe Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return as Elsa's girlfriend. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

