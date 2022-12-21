Brendan Fraser to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Hollywood star Brendan Fraser will be feted with the Spotlight Award at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The actor will be recognised for his performance in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky's ''The Whale'', the festival organisers said in a statement posted on the official website.

''Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky's powerful adaptation of The Whale. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness,'' festival chairman Harold Matzner said.

''For this award caliber performance, it is our honour to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser,'' he added.

Based on the play by Samuel D Hunter, "The Whale" follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on January 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Centre. The film gala will run through January 16, 2023.

