Gold prices breached the $5,000 per ounce mark on Monday, as investors grappled with a week marred by geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland and Iran. The turbulent climate left markets unsettled, exacerbated by the bond market's volatility and sudden spikes in the yen.

The yen saw a firm 0.5% rise to 154.84 per dollar, triggering speculation of potential intervention after Friday's sharp spikes. The New York Federal Reserve's rate checks are viewed as a precursor to possible U.S.-Japan collaboration to stabilize the currency. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Capital remarked on the temporary upheaval in the one-way market.

In anticipation of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, the Japanese Nikkei fell 1.6%, while U.S. futures also declined. President Trump's modification of tariff threats temporarily steadied markets, yet Iranian sanctions continue to amplify market tensions. Oil price hikes are parallel to precious metals reaching record heights, igniting discussions on interventions to curb currency and speculative movements.