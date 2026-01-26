Left Menu

Gold Hits Record High Amid Market Turbulence: Currency Interventions Loom

Gold prices surged past $5,000 per ounce amid geopolitical tensions and currency market volatility, primarily driven by U.S.-Iran dynamics. A strong yen and potential interventions by U.S. and Japan are closely watched by investors. Increased oil prices and strategic fiscal policies are also influencing global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 06:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices breached the $5,000 per ounce mark on Monday, as investors grappled with a week marred by geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland and Iran. The turbulent climate left markets unsettled, exacerbated by the bond market's volatility and sudden spikes in the yen.

The yen saw a firm 0.5% rise to 154.84 per dollar, triggering speculation of potential intervention after Friday's sharp spikes. The New York Federal Reserve's rate checks are viewed as a precursor to possible U.S.-Japan collaboration to stabilize the currency. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Capital remarked on the temporary upheaval in the one-way market.

In anticipation of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, the Japanese Nikkei fell 1.6%, while U.S. futures also declined. President Trump's modification of tariff threats temporarily steadied markets, yet Iranian sanctions continue to amplify market tensions. Oil price hikes are parallel to precious metals reaching record heights, igniting discussions on interventions to curb currency and speculative movements.

