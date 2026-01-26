Left Menu

Crying Horse: The Viral Sensation Capturing China’s Heart

A red plush toy horse, known as the 'crying horse,' has become a viral sensation in China. Originally designed for the Lunar New Year, a manufacturing error turned its smile into a frown, resonating with the stress felt by Chinese workers and tapping into the 'ugly-cute' trend.

In Yiwu International Trade City, China's bustling wholesale market, a unique toy is drawing crowds ahead of the Lunar New Year. The 'crying horse,' a red plush toy with a frown and a gold bell, has captured the attention of social media, becoming an unexpected bestseller.

Originally intended as a cheerful New Year decoration, a manufacturing error transformed the toy's smile into a downturned mouth. Despite the initial mistake, the mishap resonated with consumers, particularly among young Chinese workers who see the horse as symbolic of their workplace stress.

The toy represents the growing trend of 'ugly-cute' novelty items, as its dour expression has connected with many. Demand for the crying horse is surging, leading vendors to rush in keeping shelves stocked. As one vendor quipped, 'This crying horse really fits the reality of modern working people.'

