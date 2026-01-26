Left Menu

Former South Korean PM Lee Hae Chan Passes Away in Vietnam

Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae Chan has died in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The Vietnamese government confirmed his death from an illness on its website late Sunday.

Updated: 26-01-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 06:32 IST
Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae Chan has passed away in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The news was confirmed by the Vietnamese government.

In a statement published on its website late Sunday, the government disclosed that Lee Hae Chan succumbed to an illness.

The South Korean political figure's passing marks a significant moment in international relations, considering his pivotal role in his nation's politics.

