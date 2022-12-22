Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2’s episodes titles, synopsis, release date revealed

The Netflix original series from DreamWork Television first released Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on July 14, 2022. It is the third television series in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, following Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 has an official release date in January 2023. The series brought back Jack Black to reprise his role as Po and Rita Ora, Della Saba, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, James Hong and Nolan North.

Many fans of Kung Fu Panda are wondering that the TV series has received a quick renewal. While Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is returning for Season 2, it's likely doing so as part of an initial upfront order where Netflix commissioned an upfront number of episodes, What's on Netflix noted.

With the announcement of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2, new images were also revealed. According to What's on Netflix, the new season will also have a slightly expanded second season upping its episode count from 11 to 12.

The first season completed in the second season with a cataclysmic two-part event named after the iconic film Apocalypse Now. The upcoming season commences with Po and the gang arriving in India searching for Rukhiini's old friend Diya (by Deepti Gupta). They expect to find help on their quest for Tianshang's weapons there.

Here's a rundown of the episode titles in the imminent season:

The Liar and the Thief

One Last Job

Doom and Groom

The Pinging

Mister Mastadon

Hide the Lightening

The Beast

An Uphill Battle

The Mad Scientist

Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 1

Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 2

Here's the official synopsis of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2:

Pursuit of the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca and the powerful Tianshiang weapons has Po venture outside of China for the first time with a motley crew of warriors, including the fierce Wandering Blade, the slippery Rukhmini, and loyal Mr. Ping.

From a museum heist in India to a volcanic eruption in Central America, the heroes face danger at every turn on their journey to unravel the secrets surrounding Blade's brother and his connection to the magical weapons.

And finally, as the team of warriors begins a long journey to England, Po tells a story explaining Chinese new year customs and traditions to elevate the crew's spirits in a Lunar New Year special.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 is slated to stream on Netflix on January 13, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix TV series.

