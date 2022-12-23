FanTiger launches Tamil Music NFT 'Ammadi'

FanTiger, India’s first dedicated Music NFT marketplace, launched its first Tamil music NFT ‘Ammadi’ with renowned Indian music composer and singer Pravin Mani on Friday.

Following the successful launch of music NFTs Punjabi and Hindi, FanTiger made a debut in the Tamil music industry through the song ‘Ammadi’ - a foot tapping peppy dance number featuring actor and choreographer Sandy Master and actress Ananya Raj that is set to create another hook step for music lovers, FanTiger said.

NFT (Non-fungible token) is a unique cryptographic token that is recorded on the blockchain. They can be linked to digital or physical assets to provide the token holder with proof of ownership.

''Ammadi is a light-hearted, fun-filled, urban peppy number that enumerates the feelings of a common, happy go-lucky guy towards his ravishingly beautiful lady love,'' said FanTiger, which empowers independent artistes to build fan communities and enable fans to play a role to supercharge the growth of artistes by buying music NFTs and help them capture more value from their work.

FanTiger (www.FanTiger.com) which opened the purchase window of ‘Ammadi’ stated that the song is an expression of love. ''With this, fans can now invest in ‘Ammadi’ music NFT streaming live across various social platforms and music streaming apps,'' the platform said in a release.

Fans could earn royalty income along with money-can’t-buy privileges such as interaction with Pravin, access to NFT holders’ channel, online listening party and much more, it said.

‘Ammadi’ music NFT is based on dynamic pricing, an innovative feature introduced by FanTiger. Under this concept, the price of NFT grows multi-fold with the rise in demand and popularity of the song. The increase in the price of NFT directly impacts the royalty income of fans and investors.

Prashan Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, FanTiger, said on the launch of its first Tamil music NFT, ''Tamil is now the third Indian language added to FanTiger platform and we are committed to build strong affinity with music fans nationally and globally thereby bringing fans even closer to their favourite artistes.'' ''As our footprint expands to Tamil songs, we believe it will open more avenues for independent Tamil artistes who are looking to make a mark in the industry and connecting with music admirers. As we continue to add singers and different genres of music on FanTiger, we are getting a step closer to benefiting Indian artistes and help their music grow. We are proud to pave the way for artistes to engage with their fans through digital collectibles (NFTs) in a more meaningful way,'' he said.

''Music is ubiquitous and agnostic of any specific geography, thus making it reach the hearts of fans right from its first beat. Music 3.0 is the future and FanTiger is a unique platform that help artistes like me to collaborate with fans and create music in a much more meaningful way. This is just the beginning and I am sure FanTiger will help build a strong culture of independent Indian music waiting to blossom and prosper globally,'' Mani said.

FanTiger breached the 50,000 music NFT transactions mark in November to be at top five and the only music NFT marketplace in comparison to the top NFT projects listed and ranked on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace globally. Its vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and educate and generate awareness around digital collectibles besides aiming at supercharging the careers of over 1 lakh artistes using NFTs.

