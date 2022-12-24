Left Menu

Barack Obama continues with annual tradition, James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' misses the list

The Way of Water'.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:02 IST
Barack Obama continues with annual tradition, James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' misses the list
Former US President Barack Obama. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Barack Obama has continued his end-of-year tradition by revealing his favourite movies of the year 2022 and the list surprisingly does not include James Cameron's latest 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. The reason could be that Obama simply hasn't caught Cameron's VFX marvel due to his busy schedule. Also, as the movie is best seen on bigger screens and such show times have been packed, it could potentially prove a security hassle for the former president.

According to Deadline, an entertainment news website, another high-quality blockbuster missing from the film list is 'Wakanda Forever', despite the fact that the original 'Black Panther' made his 2018 list. However, the one blockbuster that did make the cut this year was the Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Obama had even asked for comments about movies he missed. In a tweet shared on his official handle, he wrote, "I saw some great movies this year - here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?" Other prestige titles included in the top 17 list are Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans', Chinonye Chukwu's 'Till' and Todd Field's 'Tar'. Antione Fuqua's 'Emancipation' was also not present on the list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

