COVID-19: Aundha Nagnath temple authorities urge people to wear masks
The authorities at Aundha Nagnath temple in Maharashtra's Hingoli, considered one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, have requested people to use face masks amid a scare of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.
Everyone coming to the temple must adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including maintaining social distancing, temple manager Surendra Dafle told PTI.
The temple is considered the eighth (adya) jyotirlinga and, as per legend, was built by Dharmaraj, the eldest of the Pandavas.
It draws a huge number of devotees on Shivratri and Vijayadashami.
