Shamita Shetty's 'The Tenant' set for release in February 2023

Actor Shamita Shetty's upcoming movie ''The Tenant'' will release in theatres on February 10, 2023, the makers announced Saturday.

Written and directed by Sushrut Jain, the story follows a modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice.

In a statement, the actor said the film is extremely special to her as it marks her return to the big screen after a gap of 15 years. Her previous appearance was in 2007 movie ''Cash''.

''Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society. The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I'm glad the story finds a heart universally,'' Shetty said.

''The Tenant'' also features Rudraksh Jaiswal of ''Extraction'' fame and versatile actor Sheeba Chadha. It is produced by Mad Coolie Productions.

