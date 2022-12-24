Left Menu

Shamita Shetty's 'The Tenant' set for release in February 2023

Shamita Shetty Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Shamita Shetty's upcoming movie ''The Tenant'' will release in theatres on February 10, 2023, the makers announced Saturday.

Written and directed by Sushrut Jain, the story follows a modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice.

In a statement, the actor said the film is extremely special to her as it marks her return to the big screen after a gap of 15 years. Her previous appearance was in 2007 movie ''Cash''.

''Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society. The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I'm glad the story finds a heart universally,'' Shetty said.

''The Tenant'' also features Rudraksh Jaiswal of ''Extraction'' fame and versatile actor Sheeba Chadha. It is produced by Mad Coolie Productions.

