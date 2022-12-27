'Selective Outrage': Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special sets release date, deets inside

And yes, the dates are here! Netflix has unveiled the release date for Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special and its first-ever global live-streaming event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet, the comedian's second special for the streaming platform, 'Selective Outrage', follows Tamborine from 2018 and will go live on March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the news, Netflix debuted a poster and teaser video for the platform's first-ever stand-up performance.

In the 30-second teaser, which is set to Bun B's "The Best Is Back," Chris Rock can be seen sitting in a dressing room and looking into the camera until a knock is heard and the words "Chris, they're ready for ya" are spoken. It follows the rock-faced Rock as he enters the backstage area and steps onto the stage, where he is greeted by flashing lights and a yelling crowd. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Netflix's VP of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said in a previous statement as quoted in a report by The Hollywood Reporter. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

The special could be Rock's first public discussion of being slapped by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscar ceremony -- an incident that led to Rock declining to press charges but resulted in Smith being barred from attending the annual Academy event for a decade after winning best actor for King Richard. Rock has yet to officially address the incident, though he has apparently alluded to it during several stand-up gigs he's performed across the country in the last year. (ANI)

