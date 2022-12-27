Left Menu

Paul Mescal-starrer 'Aftersun' to arrive on MUBI India

Acclaimed English drama Aftersun will start streaming on MUBI India from January 6, the platform has announced.Directed by debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, the film features Normal People star Paul Mescal and child actor Frankie Corio.MUBI India shared the release date of Aftersun on its official Twitter page on Monday evening.Wish we could have stayed for longer. Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio will break your heart in AFTERSUN.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:28 IST
Paul Mescal-starrer 'Aftersun' to arrive on MUBI India
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed English drama ''Aftersun'' will start streaming on MUBI India from January 6, the platform has announced.

Directed by debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, the film features ''Normal People'' star Paul Mescal and child actor Frankie Corio.

MUBI India shared the release date of ''Aftersun'' on its official Twitter page on Monday evening.

'''Wish we could have stayed for longer.' Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio will break your heart in AFTERSUN. Streaming exclusively from January 6. A MUBI Release,'' the streamer said in a post.

Set in the late 1990s, ''Aftersun'' follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl called Sophie (Corio), who visits Turkey for the summer with her loving but troubled 30-year-old Scottish father Calum (Mescal). Celia Rowlson-Hall plays the adult Sophie in the film.

''Aftersun'' premiered at the International Critics' Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize. It was also screened in India under the World Cinema section at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022