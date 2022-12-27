Tunisha Sharma's last rites: Family, friends bid final goodbye

The last rites of Actor Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma broke down when her last rites were being performed, and she was seen inconsolable.

Actors- Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of the late actor. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor's mother accused Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her daughter's death case of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him.

Vanita Sharma accused her daughter's former boyfriend of cheating on Tunisha and said Sheezan broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her. Releasing a statement, Tunisha's mother said, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her."

"He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," she added. "He used her for three-four months," Tunisha Sharma's mother said, adding that Sheezan should not be spared.

The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide. (ANI)

