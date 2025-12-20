Modi's Bengal Blitz: Double-Engine by 2026?

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of fostering a 'maha jungle raj' that stifled West Bengal's development through corruption and nepotism.

Addressing a large gathering in Nadia district via phone, Modi appealed to voters to give the BJP a chance in the 2026 assembly polls to form a 'double engine government' that can drive progress.

Despite dense fog preventing his helicopter from landing, Modi's speech resonated with the crowd, particularly as he connected BJP's victory in Bihar as a positive omen for Bengal's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)