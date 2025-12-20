Modi's Bengal Blitz: Double-Engine by 2026?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for preventing development through corruption and nepotism. He urged the populace to support the BJP in the 2026 elections to establish a double-engine government. Modi highlighted BJP's recent success in Bihar as a sign of potential victory in Bengal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of fostering a 'maha jungle raj' that stifled West Bengal's development through corruption and nepotism.
Addressing a large gathering in Nadia district via phone, Modi appealed to voters to give the BJP a chance in the 2026 assembly polls to form a 'double engine government' that can drive progress.
Despite dense fog preventing his helicopter from landing, Modi's speech resonated with the crowd, particularly as he connected BJP's victory in Bihar as a positive omen for Bengal's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conflict Erupts Amidst Alleged Cash Distribution During Dharmabad Elections
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
Cash-for-Votes Scandal Rocks Dharmabad Elections
Preparations for Latur Municipal Elections: Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Voter Awareness