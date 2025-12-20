Left Menu

Modi's Bengal Blitz: Double-Engine by 2026?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for preventing development through corruption and nepotism. He urged the populace to support the BJP in the 2026 elections to establish a double-engine government. Modi highlighted BJP's recent success in Bihar as a sign of potential victory in Bengal.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of fostering a 'maha jungle raj' that stifled West Bengal's development through corruption and nepotism.

Addressing a large gathering in Nadia district via phone, Modi appealed to voters to give the BJP a chance in the 2026 assembly polls to form a 'double engine government' that can drive progress.

Despite dense fog preventing his helicopter from landing, Modi's speech resonated with the crowd, particularly as he connected BJP's victory in Bihar as a positive omen for Bengal's political future.

