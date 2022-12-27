Left Menu

Salman's birthday: 'Dabangg' star plants a kiss on ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's forehead

Bollywood actor Salman Khan planted a kiss on his ex-girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani's forehead during his birthday bash last night.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:06 IST
Salman's birthday: 'Dabangg' star plants a kiss on ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's forehead
Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani (Image Source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday, and to mark this special day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities. But what caught our attention was the sweet moment of Salman with his ex-girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani. In the pictures outside the venue, Salman and Sangeeta were seen having a fun banter.

Before dropping her to the car, the birthday boy hugged Sangeeta and planted a kiss on her forehead. Actor Sangeeta dazzled in her blue outfit.

During their early years in Bollywood, Salman and Sangeeta met on the set of a TV commercial. They fell in love and dated for about ten years; it was one of his longest relationships. Then, the two were about to get married in the 90s but later called it off. Not only this but Salman was spotted dropping off SRK to his car and the duo was seen sharing a warm hug as the superstars happily posed together for shutterbugs. Matching the theme of the party, the duo was seen in all-black attires.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022