Left Menu

Video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha to hospital goes viral

Dastaan-E-Kabul' crew members.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:20 IST
Video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha to hospital goes viral
Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Shrama (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CCTV footage of actor Sheezan Khan went viral on Tuesday on social media in which he could be seen carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital along with his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' crew members. Allegedly, the video is from the day Tunisha died.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan repeatedly keeps changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star.

The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of the female officer.

"When the woman police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying," an official said. According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till yesterday, but last night he started crying during interrogation.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. On Tuesday, fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang among others attended Tunisha's funeral. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022