Tokyo Revengers Special Arc & spinoff: Everything we know so far

Tokyo Revengers is a popular Japanese manga written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The manga series was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017 and it continued till November 2022. Meanwhile, an anime adaption of the manga is currently ongoing and its second season is set to release in 2023. While the anime series is quite popular and has a steady fan base, those who love Japanese comic books and graphic novels are still eagerly waiting for more of the manga.

As of December 2022, the manga has over 70 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The good news is that Ken Wakui will reveal a special arc of Tokyo Revengers manga at a large-scale exhibition in Roppongi, Tokyo in November 2023. The news was revealed by Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in its 51st issue of 2022.

The magazine also revealed that it is serializing Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga based on his Tokyo Revengers series. The special eight chapters of Tokyo Revengers will be titled "Tokyo Revengers Extra." The first chapter is titled "The wounded tiger," which will follow the story of the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang. The extra manga chapters were originally bundled with the Tokyo Revengers anime's Blu-ray discs and DVD releases.

The original manga, Tokyo Revengers consists of five arcs, namely, The first arc, Valhalla / Bloody Halloween arc, Black Dragons / Christmas Showdown arc, Tenjiku arc, and the Final arc. Now let's have a look at the manga storyline in brief.

Tokyo Revengers Synopsis

Tokyo Revengers follows a 26-year-old freelancer named Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto were killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed in front of a train, and right at that moment, he travels through time and finds himself 12 years into the past to 2005. He grabs the chance to change the future and save his girlfriend.

After traveling back to the past, he finds his friends are forced to join underground matches by Kiyomasa, a member of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Takemichi's determination to protect them gains the respect of the gang's leader, Mikey.

Several incidents happen in between, and he could finally save his friends. When Takemichi returns to the present, he finds his friends are alive. But he discovers Mikey is not been in contact with any of his friends for the past 12 years and has established a new gang called Bonten. Now Tokyo Manji Gang has been disbanded. There is currently a power struggle between RokuharaTandai, Brahman, and Mikey's new gang, the Kanto Manji Gang. To meet and bring out Mikey from the dark impulses, Takemichi joins Brahman. Later Takemichi recreates the Tokyo Manji Gang and challenges the Kanto Manji Gang. The story proceeds with how Takemichi saves his friends and Mikey and creates a peaceful timeline at present.

We will keep you updated with the latest news of the Tokyo Revengers as soon as it comes. Till then stay tuned!

