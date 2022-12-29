Kung Fu Panda 4 gets its release date! What to expect from the plotline

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most awaited animated films. DreamWorks Animation confirmed the fourth movie of the franchise was in production and is currently planned for March 8, 2024 release date.

The franchise consists mainly of three CGI-animated films: Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), and Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016). These loved anime movie sequels gathered lots of audiences throughout the world. The success of Kung Fu Panda sequels would have paved the way for the fourth film.

Earlier rumors circulated over the years that Kung Fu Panda 4 was under production and will happen soon. Though the rumors become true but production was not started at that time. After six long years of the gap, the franchise decides to come back with the fourth film. In August 2022, DreamWorks Animation confirmed that Kung Fu Panda 4 was in production.

In December 2010, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg said that the Kung Fu Panda film series was planned to have six films, or "chapters" altogether, of a "Student" and "Master" trilogy, with three sequels to follow Kung Fu Panda 3.

The filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 were asked about the possibility of a fourth film in August 2016. The co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said: "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that."

And the co-director Alessandro Carloni responded "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great."

When asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, Nelson replied in August 2018 that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

The plotline for Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet to be out but it seems Po can be seen reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the third film, Po entered the Panda village and united with his dad and other pandas. Po taught his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all Kung Fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi. If Kai returns to Kung Fu Panda 4, Po will fight with him and put an end to all his misdeeds.

The full cast list for Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet to be revealed but according to to be IMDB listing almost all the main characters and the voice cast are returning to the film including Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Jack Black as Po, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, and David Cross as Crane. Hopefully, there will be more additions to the cast list.

We will come up with all the updates of Kung Fu Panda 4 as soon as we get anything new. Until the new film releases fan can enjoy the television series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight which is currently available on Netflix. Season 2 of the animation series will be released on January 13, 2023.