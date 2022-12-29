Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: Grand feast for tribals organised by Ambani family

The engagement 'Roka' ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani along with his family reached Nathdwara today where he took the blessings of Lord Shrinathji.

Following the engagement ceremony, Anant and Radhika, who reached Nathdwara late Wednesday night, paid their respects at the temple and participated in various religious rituals there. Special prayers were also organized at the temple. On this occasion, the Shrinathji temple was decorated with attractive decorations and flowers. After this they reached the Lal Bagh Maidan, where on behalf of the Ambani family, the tribals were given food.

They were seen eating the feast and thanking the Ambani family for the food and arrangements. "The food arrangement here today is very good and my heartiest gratitude to the Ambani family for this," said Prem Lal, one of the tribals present there told ANI. For the special occasion, Anant opted for a blue kurta that he paired with an embroidered jacket, while Radhika chose to wear a beautiful saree.

Radhika, who hails from Kutch, Gujarat is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. (ANI)

