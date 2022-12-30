Hiraben's neighbours recall her simplicity, cordial relations with locals

For the residents of Vrindavan Bungalows-2 Society in Raysan village of Gandhinagar, Hiraben was an epitome of simplicity, who always maintained a low profile despite being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Hiraben, Hiraba to many, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital early on Friday at the age of 99. She used to stay with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan located on the outskirts of the Gujarat capital.

Her neighbours said that Hiraben used to mingle with everyone and participate in all festivals. One of the neighbours Kirtiben Patel said, ''Hiraba lived here for nearly seven years and we used to meet her almost daily. She was a very humble and simple-natured woman and I personally feel that I lost my mother today. She always showered blessings on all of us. She was like a Raj-Mata of this society.'' Another resident Dharaben Patel said Hiraba was like her family member and she had always maintained harmonious relations with everyone living in the society.

One Ramesh Prajapati, who lives in an adjoining society, said Hiraba lived like a normal human being despite being PM's mother.

''She always believed in simple living and used to mix with everyone. She used to participate in all the festivals. Hiraba used to urge the residents to be kind towards poor people,'' said Prajapati.

Kokilaben Patel mourned Hiraba's death saying ''Ba'' had always lived a simple life and used to bless everyone who visited her during Diwali.

Hasmukh Patel, chairman of the society, said it was a matter of pride for every resident that Hiraba used to live there.

''Not just me, the entire society is in immense grief today. We all are proud of the fact that we got a chance to live with Hiraba. She always showered her blessings on all of us,'' he said.

