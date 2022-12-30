The Price of Confession: A story of two women in the aftermath of a murder

In August, news cracked that Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye-kyo and director Lee Eung-bok are likely to collaborate again for a new K-drama called, "The Master of Confession." Not only had that, but fans also learned that the famous actress Han So Hee could also join the series.

In response to the news, a representative from Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment told, "Han So Hee has received an offer to star in 'The Price of Confession,' and she is positively reviewing the offer." A source from Song Hye Kyo's agency UAA remarked, "'The Price of Confession' is one of the projects she is reviewing [the offer for]."

According to MyDramaList, Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee are officially confirmed to play the leads in the K-drama The Price of Confession. Song Hye Kyo will portray Ahn Yoon Su an art teacher. Her dreams would be scattered by an unexpected incident, which would change her life completely. Ahn Yoon Soo is trying to resolve and set everything in the previous mode but she is unable to do that.

Han So Hee will play the role of a mysterious woman named, Mo Eun. But the identity of Mo Eun will not be revealed in the upcoming story. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.

The Price of Confession tells the story of the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case. The drama will be helmed by director Lee Eung Bok of hit projects including "Sweet Home," "Jirisan," and "Mr. Sunshine," and it will be written by Kwon Jong Kwan of "Sad Movie" and "Proof of Innocence."

