Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022

2022 was a year filled with many box office hits. While many big-budget films performed below expectations at the box office, many unexpected ones did extremely well. Check to see if your favourite actor made the cut.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:45 IST
Kartik Aaryan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022
Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

2022 was a year filled with many box office hits. While many big-budget films performed below expectations at the box office, many unexpected ones did extremely well. Check to see if your favourite actor made the cut. 1. Kartik Aaryan

2022 was a successful year for Kartik Aaryan who gave two mega hits - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. The horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earned around Rs 260 crores + worldwide while the romantic thriller 'Freddy' did exceptionally well on OTT. 2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn starred in 'Drishyam 2', which surpassed all expectations and has earned Rs 298 crores worldwide. The film is still running in theatres. 3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty co-starred in one of the biggest hits of 2022, 'The Kashmir Files,' which received massive responses from the audiences and collected more than Rs 300 crores at the box office. 4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir made a successful comeback this year with the blockbuster 'Brahmasta: Part 1 Shiva,' which grossed over Rs 400 crores globally (gross). Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. 5. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan gave his fans a reason to celebrate with his film 'Vikram,' which crossed over Rs 400 crores at the global box office. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles. 6. Vikram

Vikram starred in director Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'PS - 1' which earned around Rs 500 crores (worldwide gross). Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Kartik Sivakumar were also part of the film. 7. Yash

The Pan India film 'K.G.F Chapter 2' was among the biggest hits of the year 2022 and grossed over Rs 1000 crores at the box office. 8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan delivered the year's second-biggest hit! 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, grossed approximately Rs 944 crores in India. The global total is estimated to be around Rs 1,130 crores. The film has also been nominated for two Golden Globes. 9. Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starred in his own directorial debut, 'Kantara,' which not only did exceptionally well at the box office but also received widespread critical acclaim. The film had a budget of around Rs 15 crores and grossed over Rs 390 crores worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022