Left Menu

'Substantial improvement' in Rishabh Pant's condition, says close family aide

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:52 IST
'Substantial improvement' in Rishabh Pant's condition, says close family aide

There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family friends and others who visited him at the hospital here on Saturday.

Pant's mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met Pant at the hospital.

''There are no immediate plans to shift him anywhere as his condition has improved substantially since yesterday,' said Umesh Kumar who has been constantly with the family at the Max Hospital here.

''A plastic surgery on his forehead had been performed on Friday itself. Its first dressing was also done today,'' he said The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in a road accident on Friday morning, according to police. Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

His condition is improving but the BCCI doctors who are constantly in touch with the doctors at the Max Hospital will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Umesh Kumar said.

IPL player Nitish Rana who plays for Delhi also met Pant at the hospital on Saturday After visiting Pant, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters: ''He is being looked after well by the doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only'' Replying to a question, he said Pant told him it was dark and the mishap occurred when he was trying to negotiate a pothole.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car hit a road divider near Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun national highway and burst into flames early on Friday.

''He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again,'' actor Anil Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Anupam Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said: ''Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022