Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared an adorable video of his little fan from the streets of London.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:06 IST
Check out Kartik Aaryan's cute moment with a little fan in London
Kartik Aaryan. (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared an adorable video of his little fan from the streets of London. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video on her stories in which he could be seen interacting with her little fan who remembered Kartik from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''

In the clip. the actor is also seen asking her if she liked the film, to which the girl replies in the affirmative. Kartik recently jetted off to London from Paris to ring in the New Year.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared a video on his Instagram page with the caption,"Paris to London." He has been frequently sharing photos and videos from his overseas trip.

2022 was a successful year for Aaryan as he gave two mega hits -- 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy'. The former, a horror comedy earned over Rs 260 crores worldwide while the romantic thriller 'Freddy' aslo did exceptionally well on OTT. He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

