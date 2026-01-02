Delhi Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement; GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the revocation of GRAP Stage-3 restrictions for the NCR following an improvement in air quality. Officials noted a significant drop in Delhi's AQI, which went from 380 on Thursday to 236 by Friday afternoon.

This positive trend led the CAQM Sub-Committee to decide on lifting all Stage-3 actions with immediate effect across the region. The decision signifies a welcome relief for residents who were under stringent curbs aimed at mitigating pollution levels.

Nevertheless, the actions under Stages 1 and 2 of the current GRAP plan will continue to be enforced as the NCR works to maintain and further improve its air quality status.

(With inputs from agencies.)