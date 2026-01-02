Left Menu

Delhi Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement; GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted GRAP Stage-3 restrictions in NCR as air quality improved from an AQI of 380 to 236. Measures under Stages 1 and 2 will continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:20 IST
Delhi Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement; GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the revocation of GRAP Stage-3 restrictions for the NCR following an improvement in air quality. Officials noted a significant drop in Delhi's AQI, which went from 380 on Thursday to 236 by Friday afternoon.

This positive trend led the CAQM Sub-Committee to decide on lifting all Stage-3 actions with immediate effect across the region. The decision signifies a welcome relief for residents who were under stringent curbs aimed at mitigating pollution levels.

Nevertheless, the actions under Stages 1 and 2 of the current GRAP plan will continue to be enforced as the NCR works to maintain and further improve its air quality status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India
2
China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

 China
3
Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

 India
4
Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026