Nuclear Future: Powering India's AI Economy and Railways

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the role of small and modular nuclear reactors in addressing the energy needs for data centers and railways, key components of an AI-driven economy.

At an event in Delhi, the minister highlighted the SHANTI Bill's passage, which sets the stage for nuclear energy advancement in India.

Vaishnaw noted that newer reactor designs offer pollution-free, sustainable power solutions that can be deployed on limited land and support both data centers and rail infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)