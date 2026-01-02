Nuclear Future: Powering India's AI Economy and Railways
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that small and modular nuclear reactors present a viable solution for meeting the energy demands of India's AI-based economy and railways. The SHANTI Bill enables nuclear energy expansion, aiming to provide sustainable power with new designs suited for diverse applications.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the role of small and modular nuclear reactors in addressing the energy needs for data centers and railways, key components of an AI-driven economy.
At an event in Delhi, the minister highlighted the SHANTI Bill's passage, which sets the stage for nuclear energy advancement in India.
Vaishnaw noted that newer reactor designs offer pollution-free, sustainable power solutions that can be deployed on limited land and support both data centers and rail infrastructure.
