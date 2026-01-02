Turmoil Within: Tamil Nadu Congress on Path to Self-Destruction

Amid growing internal tensions, Congress Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani has raised alarms over what she perceives as internal conflicts threatening the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). She asserts the party's trajectory is misaligned with its national leader Rahul Gandhi's principled approach, posing imminent risks ahead of the state elections.

Jothimani expressed discontent, noting that the TN Congress has shifted focus from addressing pressing public issues to dealing with internal strife. This deviation, she argues, results from certain leaders' selfish motives. Without explicitly naming them, she criticized the internal power dynamics, holding it accountable for delaying critical election preparations.

Highlighting the significance of upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, Jothimani emphasized the Congress's responsibility to uphold the principles of social justice and state rights. Despite not being in power for decades, the Congress legacy in Tamil Nadu remains respected, she affirmed. Jothimani urged party members to prioritize ideology over internal discord, rallying around the longstanding Nehru-Gandhi legacy.

