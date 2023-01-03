Black Clover Chapter 347: Asta’s arrival can change Ichika’s mind! Learn full summary

Black Clover Chapter 347 will release on Sunday. The spoilers and the raw scans for the chapter are circulating online that specifically indicate a revelation going on with the Hino Country arc. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what has in store in Black Clover Chapter 347.

Black Clover is covering the manga's final arc. The chapter continues with an exciting battle of the Ryuzen Seven against Sister Lily's forces. While Asta is absent in battle, fans are waiting to see him in the new chapter to fight against Yrul's illusionary attack. Is Asta's arrival solving all the issues? Here's the full summary of Black Clover Chapter 347.

Black Clover Chapter 347 is titled "The truth in deception." Black Clover Chapter 347 spoilers suggest the chapter begins with the comeback of Sister Lily and her Paladins.

Ichika becomes confident and thinks she does not need Asta's power and help. But then Lily arrives and arrogantly says "You can't even doge this one?" In the meantime, Paladins unleash a big attack (combined Ice x Spatial magic). The Paladin with Beast magic unleashes an illusion spell that shows the enemy their own fear based on their memories. Though Ichika says the Paladins have extraordinary amounts of yoryoku but Ichika sees her father and but Kezokaku sees a giant frog.

Black Clover chapter 347 then reveals, Ichika's fearful memories. She said, it's true she used to frighten his father when she was a child but this deception won't work. She sees her father being angry because there's no war. She sees him talking to Yami about "rebuilding the Yami clan" and offering a "secret medicine passed down the generations" that would draw his demonic potential out. The next memory we see is Ichika's father saying "you can drink it too" (after Yami turned it down) [i.e. the thing that makes Yami clan members go berserk], presumably force-feeding it to Ichika.

While Ichika asks for her strength, Lily prepares for another attack as she promises the Ryuzen Seven that Lucius has spots for them in the new world as well. While the attack is about to hit Ichika, suddenly, Asta appears before it and bounces it. Black Clover Chapter 347 ends with Ichika reminds how her brother Sukehiro often tries to protect her from their father's anger and abuse.

Black Clover Chapter 347 is set to be released on January 7, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

