The Croods Family Tree: Will there be a Season 6? Know in detail

The fifth season of the computer-animated series, The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 dropped on November 25, 2022. Since the two sequel movies of The Croods premiered in 2013 and 2020 respectively, fans wondered about The Croods 3. However, the series makes them happy to some extent as it "picks up right where the [second] film leaves off." Now enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for The Croods: Family Tree Season 6.

Before the release of the first season of The Croods: Family Tree, Todd Grimes told to CBR: "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off.

We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds."

The Croods: Family Tree tells the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Bettermans. The story will portray how they live under the same roof. The Croods and Bettermans are trying hard to learn to get along in the Bettermans' treehouse.

Meanwhile, the parents left for a vacation while the kids started to enjoy life in the family tree house. But the Punch Monkeys invade the treehouse and it's up to the kids to stop them before their parents get back. Season 3 stars Grug, Phil, and Guy form a new tribe against the Thunder Sisters through their teamwork.

When Eep discovers that she has been sleepwalking, she goes to find out how to stop it once and for all. To stop her, Guy and Thunk tell a scary story of Gorgwatch who doesn't exist, but the story keeps both Eep and Dawn up all night. When Guy invents a skateboard, Eep and Dawn start to have fun by doing some tricks until the Punch-Monkeys try to mess with them. Phil turns his farm into a theme park to learn what fun is.

Eep and Dawn find an egg and take it in as their new pet. But when they discover that the egg is a dangerous creature, they travel together to bring the egg back to its family. In the fourth season Grug overhears Thunk accidentally calling Phil "Dad," he tries to reconnect with Thunk by taking him to the natural spectacle.

Meanwhile, tired of the farm's feud with the neighboring punch monkeys, Ugga arranges a peacemaking summit where the Bettermans and Croods will stay in the punch monkey village to learn how to get along. But Phil detects a meteor hurtling towards the farm, and Bettermans and Croods must decide how to spend their last day on Earth.

The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 features, Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they defrost him and discover he was an old flame of Gran's! When Grug saves Hope's life in a dangerous mountain-side land, rather than feeling grateful, Hope is desperate to save Grug's life in return for not being indebted to him. She portrayed herself as a good cook and impresses the farm residents, but she soon realizes she's out of her element and turns to the punch monkeys for help.

Besides, Dawn is determined to prove she is responsible when Hope lends her a bracelet, but when it becomes stuck in an Eagle's nest, the group must retrieve the bracelet before Hope finds out. The fifth season ends with Gran announcing it's time for a Thunder Sister retreat to strengthen their team-building skills, but she takes it too far by putting the sisters through a dangerous trial.

As the story concluded with cliffhangers, see we could expect The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 in the future. The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 is yet to be announced by Hulu, seemingly the creators will announce it in early 2022.

If the series is renewed then fans may see the returns of the voice actors including Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn though we also saw Abby Trott to play Dawn in Season 5. The other actors who may also return are A. J. Locascio as Thunk Crood, Amy Landecker as Ugga Crood, Artemis Pebdani as Gran Crood, Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Belt, and Sash, Matthew Waterson as Phil Betterman, and Amy Rosoff as Hope Betterman. Hwam may also return in Season 6.

As of now, The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned!

