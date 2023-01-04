Left Menu

Lyricist Beeyar Prasad dead

He became popular as a lyricist in 2003 with the film Kilichundan Mambazham starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan.Then, he wrote songs for around 25 films.He entered the film world in 1993 by penning the script for a childrens film Johnny which won a State award for the Best Childrens Film.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and and Leader of Opposition in the House D Satheesan, condoling the death, said it was an irreparable loss to art and culture.In their respective statements, they said Prasad won a place in the heart of Malayalees with his movie songs.

Noted lyricist Beeyar Prasad, known also a playwright, director and performer, died on Wednesday. He was 62.

A native of Mankombu Village in the coastal district of Alappuzha in Kerala, he leaves behind his wife and two children. He had composed songs for around 60 films. He became popular as a lyricist in 2003 with the film ‘Kilichundan Mambazham’ starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan.

Then, he wrote songs for around 25 films.

He entered the film world in 1993 by penning the script for a children's film Johnny which won a State award for the Best Children's Film.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and and Leader of Opposition in the House D Satheesan, condoling the death, said it was an irreparable loss to art and culture.

In their respective statements, they said Prasad won a place in the heart of Malayalees with his movie songs.

