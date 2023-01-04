Left Menu

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram, see pics

After ringing in the New Year in Dubai, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have now reached Vrindavan in Mathura.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:00 IST
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram, see pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After ringing in the New Year in Dubai, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have now reached Vrindavan in Mathura. Several images have surfaced online in which the two are seen offering prayers at an ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. While Virat wore an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt, cap and pants, Anushka could be seen wearing a black jacket and a white cap.

If reports are to be believed, Virat and Anushka meditated at the ashram for an hour and also distributed blankets at the ashram. In November 2022, the two paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Uttarakhand as well. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. On the other hand, After being rested for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Virat will be back in India's ODI squad. Rohit Sharma will lead Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023