Stranger Things Puzzle Tales game may be updated after Season 5

Netflix's popular show Stranger Things Season 5 is going to be the last chapter of the fictional horror series but that's not the end. Recently Netflix announces a 6 hours long anime spinoff named Stranger Things Tokyo is in work. Furthermore, the streamer is launching Stranger Things Puzzle Tales with new gameplay on Stranger Things Season 4 content. Here's everything on the gameplay we know so far.

The trailer for the new gameplay has been released via the official Twitter account. Though Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has been removed from Apple App Store and the Google Play Store but Netflix subscribers can download or update the game on their mobile devices. The latest version is available in the App store.

Earlier develop by Next games and currently purchased by Netflix Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales is the mobile puzzle RPG that uses the Netflix IP with hundreds of levels. The cartoon story was inspired by the Netflix Original series, Stranger Things.

The Stranger Things Puzzle Tales was released in 2021 on iOS and Android. The game has been updated with the content of the show's vol 1 and vol 2 which were released on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively.

Now the game added new characters. On November 9, the official Twitter account revealed that the game will include Mike, Argyle, and other Stranger Things Season 4 characters in the Puzzle Tales game.

Players can also collect up to 50 variations of their favorite characters from the Stranger Things show which includes an "escaped" version of Eleven, (Millie Bobby Brown), a "sheriff" Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

Players have to solve the game by defeating enemies like Demogorgons and other iconic villains. Users can challenge to "Enter the Upside Down!" with the website reading, "do you dare venture into the depths of The Upside Down? Only the bravest and strongest will make it, reaping the rewards for their risk."

Hopefully, after the release of Stranger Things Season 5, the game will be updated again. Currently, there are no updates on Stranger Things Puzzle Tales. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on video games.

