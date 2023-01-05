Left Menu

Will there be Jurassic World Evolution 3? Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:21 IST
Will there be Jurassic World Evolution 3? Know in detail
Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation game based on the 2015 film Jurassic World developed and published by Frontier Developments. Image Credit: Jurassic World Evolution
  • Country:
  • United States

The popular game series of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are hugely successful among video game lovers. The first game is based on the 2015 film Jurassic World, the game was released in June 2018, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released in November 2021. The enthusiasts are waiting for Jurassic World Evolution 3.

The Jurassic World Evolution 3 is yet to be announced but fans are hopeful for it to be soon. As the developer took three years gap between the last two games, so we should assume the third game to be released in 2024.

Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation game based on the 2015 film Jurassic World developed and published by Frontier Developments. In the game, players construct a dinosaur park on Las Cinco Muertes Archipelago, a group of five islands also known as the "Five Deaths". The game features more than 40 types of dinosaurs; their genes can be modified to introduce new features. Players are given contracts to fulfill by three divisions, Science, Security and Entertainment, allowing them to progress. A sandbox mode set on Isla Nublar, the setting of the first and fourth films, can be unlocked. It can also be used from the main menu without having to be unlocked.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Evolution 2 is set in the contiguous United States and features various biomes such as forests and deserts, with each providing unique challenges for the player while they are designing their parks. The Jurassic World game features various modes, including a campaign mode which is set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and a "Chaos Theory" mode which revisits key narrative moments in the films (such as constructing the Jurassic Park facility near San Diego, as seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park), and the returning Challenge and Sandbox modes.

As of now, there is no announcement on the gameplay Jurassic World Evolution 3. We will keep eye on the next-generation video game and track its development and update you accordingly.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023