Will there be Jurassic World Evolution 3? Know in detail

The popular game series of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are hugely successful among video game lovers. The first game is based on the 2015 film Jurassic World, the game was released in June 2018, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released in November 2021. The enthusiasts are waiting for Jurassic World Evolution 3.

The Jurassic World Evolution 3 is yet to be announced but fans are hopeful for it to be soon. As the developer took three years gap between the last two games, so we should assume the third game to be released in 2024.

Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation game based on the 2015 film Jurassic World developed and published by Frontier Developments. In the game, players construct a dinosaur park on Las Cinco Muertes Archipelago, a group of five islands also known as the "Five Deaths". The game features more than 40 types of dinosaurs; their genes can be modified to introduce new features. Players are given contracts to fulfill by three divisions, Science, Security and Entertainment, allowing them to progress. A sandbox mode set on Isla Nublar, the setting of the first and fourth films, can be unlocked. It can also be used from the main menu without having to be unlocked.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Evolution 2 is set in the contiguous United States and features various biomes such as forests and deserts, with each providing unique challenges for the player while they are designing their parks. The Jurassic World game features various modes, including a campaign mode which is set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and a "Chaos Theory" mode which revisits key narrative moments in the films (such as constructing the Jurassic Park facility near San Diego, as seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park), and the returning Challenge and Sandbox modes.

As of now, there is no announcement on the gameplay Jurassic World Evolution 3. We will keep eye on the next-generation video game and track its development and update you accordingly.