Left Menu

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account hacked

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked.Bajpayee shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored.My twitter account has been hacked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:23 IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account hacked
Manoj Bajpayee Image Credit: (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked.

Bajpayee shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored.

''My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved.

''Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you,'' the 53-year-old wrote.

On the work front, Bajpayee will be next seen in ''Joram'', which reunites him with filmmaker Devashish Makhija. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023