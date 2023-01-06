Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account hacked
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked.Bajpayee shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored.My twitter account has been hacked
- Country:
- India
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked.
Bajpayee shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored.
''My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved.
''Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you,'' the 53-year-old wrote.
On the work front, Bajpayee will be next seen in ''Joram'', which reunites him with filmmaker Devashish Makhija. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Instagram Stories
- Manoj Bajpayee
- IFFR
- Joram
- Bajpayee
- Devashish Makhija
ALSO READ
EU should put Twitter under direct supervision after missteps: German official
Twitter seeks dismissal of disability bias lawsuit over job cuts
Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue
Twitter seeks dismissal of disability bias lawsuit over job cuts
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Twitter Is Rolling Out View Count, So You Can See How Many Times A Tweet Has Been Seen" - Tweet