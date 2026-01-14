Mikaela Shiffrin Extends World Cup Record with Flachau Slalom Triumph
Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 107th career World Cup victory in slalom at Flachau, leading a U.S. one-two finish with Paula Moltzan. Shiffrin now has 70 slalom wins and 96 podium finishes. The American skier accelerates her momentum ahead of the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:45 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin returned to winning form in slalom at the Austrian Flachau resort, clinching her 107th World Cup victory and leading a U.S. one-two with Paula Moltzan.
Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup Alpine skier, extended her lead to 0.41 seconds over two legs, marking her sixth slalom win this season.
As the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics approaches, Shiffrin's triumph secures her dominance with 70 slalom victories and 96 podium finishes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Students Shine in National Waste Management Competition
NZ Switches On “Open Electricity,” Unlocking a New Era of Data-Driven Energy Choice and Competition
French Farmers' Revolt: Unfair Competition Sparks Nationwide Protests
China Tightens Reins on Food Delivery Market Competition
China's Crackdown on Food Delivery Giants: Balancing Competition & Economy