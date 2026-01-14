Mikaela Shiffrin Extends World Cup Record with Flachau Slalom Triumph

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to winning form in slalom at the Austrian Flachau resort, clinching her 107th World Cup victory and leading a U.S. one-two with Paula Moltzan.

Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup Alpine skier, extended her lead to 0.41 seconds over two legs, marking her sixth slalom win this season.

As the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics approaches, Shiffrin's triumph secures her dominance with 70 slalom victories and 96 podium finishes.

