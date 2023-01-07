Inside Edge Season 4: Renewal possibilities and developments so far!

The past two years have seen Indian web series getting more and more popular with the global audience. More so as COVID-19 and its effect on the entertainment industry has compelled international viewers to look for quality TV shows beyond the limits of their own country. Thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, Indian series is now seeing a surge in popularity among the global audience.

Amazon Prime picked an Indian sports drama called 'Inside Edge' which has hit home with many viewers worldwide and successfully streamed three seasons. No wonder viewers are asking whether there will be a Season 4.

The sports series tells the story of Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. The owners of the cricket team operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. Season 1 features Mumbai Mavericks facing ownership problems along with accusations of match-fixing. In the second season, the team is led by Vayu Raghavan but they face their biggest adversary, the Vashisht-led Haryana Hurricanes. In Inside Edge Season 3, Mumbai Mavericks moves on towards international cricket, with Vayu competing against Indian captain Rohit. Inside Edge Season 3 premiered on December 3, 2021.

The third season left some cliffhangers which could be resolved in another season. After the release of Season 3, creator Karan Anshuman revealed in an interview with Firstpost that if Inside Edge Season 4 comes, he will do it.

"If there's a season 4, I'll be obviously going for it. Cricket is never short of drama and drama around cricket is always amazing. So yes, I'll be looking forward to taking up the fourth season if it happens!

While Kanishk Varma, the director of Inside Edge Season 3 told, "I have always joked that if ever there's a Season 4, I would be the director. But jokes apart, I think it would be great. I know for a fact that Karan has a lot of material that he can use for the next season. The whole franchise is so personal to me, it's like a family and I would even bribe Karan to let me direct the season."

Karan Oberoi who played Imtiaz Khan in the first two seasons of the drama expressed his interest to play again if the series returns with a fourth edition.

Unfortunately, the creators are silent on Inside Edge Season 4. We will keep an eye on Inside Edge and track its development and update you accordingly.

