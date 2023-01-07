Inside Out 2: Mindy Kaling confirms she is not returning

Last year at D23 Expo Pixar announced a sequel to the 2015 animated film, Inside Out in the works. Inside Out 2 is scheduled to be released in 2024. During the announcement the movie director and Pixar's chief Executive officer Pete Docter joined Amy Poehler (voiced Joy).

Pixar confirmed Inside Out 2 would be directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve. Meanwhile, there is a rumor that most of the actors are not returning to the second sequel. Recently, Mindy Kaling who plays Disgust in the first movie confirms to TheWrap that he is not returning to Inside Out 2.

While speaking to TheWrap about her new HBO Max series, Velma, Kaling said, "I had a great time working on 'Inside Out' and am sure 'Inside Out 2' will be great. But I'm not working on it."

Kaling went on to stress that she's not a part of the film "right now," perhaps leaving the door open for a return. Amy Poehler confirms her return as Joy to inside Out with the screenwriter Meg LeFauve who will pen the film. The co-writer of "The Good Dinosaur" and the director of "Monsters, Inc." will make her directorial debut with the movie.

The team will be joined by Phyllis Smith (voiced Riley's sadness) and Lewis Black (voiced Riley's anger) in Inside Out 2. Diane Lane will voice Mom in the imminent animated movie.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Amy Poehler said, "We're going to have what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person's brain. In many ways, it was really exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there."

Inside Out follows the inner workings inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, as five personified emotions administer her thoughts and actions as she adapts to her family's relocation. The film grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against a budget of USD 175 million.

We will keep an eye on Inside Out 2 and track its development and update you accordingly.

