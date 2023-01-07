Left Menu

Inside Out 2: Mindy Kaling confirms she is not returning

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:03 IST
Inside Out 2: Mindy Kaling confirms she is not returning
Image Credit: Mindy Kaling / Facebook
  • Country:
  • United States

Last year at D23 Expo Pixar announced a sequel to the 2015 animated film, Inside Out in the works. Inside Out 2 is scheduled to be released in 2024. During the announcement the movie director and Pixar's chief Executive officer Pete Docter joined Amy Poehler (voiced Joy).

Pixar confirmed Inside Out 2 would be directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve. Meanwhile, there is a rumor that most of the actors are not returning to the second sequel. Recently, Mindy Kaling who plays Disgust in the first movie confirms to TheWrap that he is not returning to Inside Out 2.

While speaking to TheWrap about her new HBO Max series, Velma, Kaling said, "I had a great time working on 'Inside Out' and am sure 'Inside Out 2' will be great. But I'm not working on it."

Kaling went on to stress that she's not a part of the film "right now," perhaps leaving the door open for a return. Amy Poehler confirms her return as Joy to inside Out with the screenwriter Meg LeFauve who will pen the film. The co-writer of "The Good Dinosaur" and the director of "Monsters, Inc." will make her directorial debut with the movie.

The team will be joined by Phyllis Smith (voiced Riley's sadness) and Lewis Black (voiced Riley's anger) in Inside Out 2. Diane Lane will voice Mom in the imminent animated movie.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Amy Poehler said, "We're going to have what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person's brain. In many ways, it was really exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there."

Inside Out follows the inner workings inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, as five personified emotions administer her thoughts and actions as she adapts to her family's relocation. The film grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against a budget of USD 175 million.

We will keep an eye on Inside Out 2 and track its development and update you accordingly.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's current & upcoming projects revealed: What's keeping her busy these days?

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023