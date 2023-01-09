Art creations can communicate better than scientists, says UN disaster management expert

Artists can use their creative talent to communicate better with the masses than scientists do and generate awareness on important subjects like climate change, world-renowned disaster management expert Muralee Thummarukudy said on Monday.

Thummarukudy, who is currently serving as Programme Director of the UN Ecosystem Global Restoration at Bonn in Germany, said strong responses to climate change can be seen and interpreted from many of the installations and photographs put on display at the Kochi Muziris-Biennale here.

''Artists, through their creative works, can better communicate with the common masses than scientists do and easily bring awareness when it comes to serious subjects like climate change,'' he said.

Thummarukudy visited the Biennale on Monday, the organisers said in a release, while he added that climate change is a major theme reflected by many of the art works on display.

''I have visited many biennales around the world. But a biennale with the kind of public participation as seen in the Kochi Biennale cannot be witnessed elsewhere. Even the famous Venice Biennale does not see such big participation from the common masses,'' he said.

In the exhibition 'Lokame Tharavadu' held at Alappuzha, many places which normally lay dormant were given a facelift and transformed into a space for artists.

A 10-member team of IAS trainees visited the Biennale on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a five-day film appreciation camp 'Kappirimuthappanoppam' began as part of the ongoing Biennale at Fort Kochi Veli Dhobi Khana on Monday.

The camp will be held every day for the next five days from 12 pm to 5 pm, following which select films from various movie genres will be exhibited, organisers said.

The terracotta-making workshop 'Living Heritage' being held as part of the Biennale Art By Children's Art Room project will begin at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard on Sunday at 10 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)