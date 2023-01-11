‘The Grimm Reality’ to retell German folklore in a new way in 2023

The entertainment industry has seen a surge in demand for new content from different countries around the world, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix. The good news for global viewers is that Netflix is coming with a brand new fairy tale urban thriller series called The Grimm Reality.

The Grimm Reality is based on the German folk tales of the Brothers Grimm. The new series is created by Till Kleinert (Der Samurai) and ErolYesilkaya (Souls). Sven Bohse (Dark Woods) and Florian Dietrich (Toubab) will direct the series, which is planned for a 2023 release.

It is still not clear which folk tales will be shown in The Grimm Reality. However, The Grimm Reality is inspired by old German folklore like Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella, The Frog Prince, Hansel & Gretel, and more.

The Grimm Reality is a "fairy tale urban fantasy thriller" as described by Netflix, therefore the word "urban" may be hinted at the modern-day reform of folklore which is set in the present day of Berlin.

The Grimm Reality on Netflix will have eight episodes of one hour each, although it is still unclear whether each segment will tell a different folk tale or not. Currently, the show is in production in Belin, Germany.

The streamer yet not announced the official leads but according to Whats On Netflix, actors Hyun Wanner, Patrick Isermeyer, EidinJalali, and Dennis Scheuermann will play important roles in the new project. Actor Hyun Wanner is playing a character named Jae Price.

The trailers and teasers of The Grimm Reality are yet to be out. We will keep tracking the developments of the show and update you accordingly. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more foreign language series.

Also Read: All Of Us Are Dead 2 may focus on 'survival of zombies' (plus all recent updates)