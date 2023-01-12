My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 may begin All For One’s revival

In Season 6 of My Hero Academia, heroes and civilians have lost the battle against Shigaraki, Gigantomachia and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. The last chapter shows the aftermath of the war. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 is the upcoming episode to be released on January 14, 2023.

From the preview of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15, it looks like the heroes' bad times are not going to be over so soon. In fact, the upcoming episode could show the beginning of All For One's return. The paranormal Liberation Front arc is the end of the manga, so Season 6 of MHA may not show more on the arc.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 release details

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 will release on January 14, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14

In the aftermath of the War, all the wounded heroes are taken to hospitals to recover. Among the arrested villains, Dr. Garaki is being promptly interrogated by the Police. Gigantomachia, Re-Destro, Geten and 16,000+ members of the Paranormal Liberation Front are also arrested.

Shigaraki successfully escapes with the help of his Nomus. Deku is not fully satisfied, as he could not eradicate the villain. All For One promised to get back once again as soon as Shigaraki would recover and regained his strength. Besides, Toga is missing in action. In the remains of the city left behind by Gigantomachia's destruction, Ochaco and Tsuyu help the remaining Heroes and Police help and save as many injured and troubled civilians as they can.

At the same time, the U.A. students discover the corpse of Midnight, tearfully mourning their teacher and the other fallen Heroes. Meanwhile, many other civilians continue to react over Dabi's confessional, wondering how Endeavor will respond. That night, All For One within Shigaraki commands the Nomu to storm Tartarus to free his main body.

