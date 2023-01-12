Left Menu

This is what Shah Rukh Khan thinks about Virat Kohli

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, shared his thoughts about Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:21 IST
This is what Shah Rukh Khan thinks about Virat Kohli
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, shared his thoughts about Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli. During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked the 'Dilwale' actor, "What about this man @imVkohli."

To which the actor replied, "Awesome Absolutely and I wish him the best always." Kohli scored a stunning century in India's victory against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and has moved up two spots to 6th, as per ICC.

The Indian batsman slammed his 45th ODI century and, overall his 73rd in international cricket, on Tuesday. The batter accomplished the landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The approx two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega." Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023