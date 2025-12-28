Deepika Sehrawat Ready to Flick Her Way Back to Glory
Indian women's hockey player Deepika Sehrawat, a drag-flicker, is set to return for the new season after a challenging year marked by injuries. With upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Asian Games, Deepika is determined to regain her form and strengthen the national team.
Indian women's hockey drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat is set to make a strong return after a tumultuous year of injuries and setbacks. The 22-year-old plans to bring renewed vitality to the national team in the upcoming season.
Awarded the Best Emerging Player for 2025, Deepika's absence from key tournaments like the Asia Cup posed challenges. Despite India's disappointing performances last season, she's focused on qualifying for the World Cup.
Lifting the team's morale by improving communication and mental fitness, Deepika emphasizes learning from mistakes. Her commitment to bouncing back, supported by her HIL franchise, underscores her resolve to prove her decision to pursue hockey over her family's wrestling tradition was right.
