ITV says new streaming service ITVX performing strongly

British broadcaster ITV said its new streaming service ITVX delivered a 55% increase in its streaming hours in its first month boosted by the soccer World Cup, and advertisers were responding well to the platform.

"Excluding the football, our underlying streaming viewing during the month was up 29% year on year and we continue to see strong year on year growth in January," ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on Friday.

