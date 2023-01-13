Kleo Season 2 updates & developments so far

After an impressive first season, Netflix expectedly announced another season for the spy thriller German series, aka, Kleo Season 2. Under the production of Zeitsprung Pictures, Kleo is co-created by Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf and Bob Konrad.

The story follows the revenge journey of a former East German Stasi assassin, Kleo Straub (Jella Haase), after her arrest and subsequent imprisonment until the fall of the Berlin Wall. The filming for Kleo Season 2 is yet to begin.

The filming is about to commence at some point in 2023. If the principal photography starts within one or two months, we could assume that the filming would take around six months, while the editing may take another three months. This means that Kleo Season 2 may come in early 2024. If the production takes a short period, then there's a chance to get an end-2023 release date.

During the renewal, Netflix VP German Original Series Katja Hofem said to Deadline that the season reorder is proof that the streamer is committing to multi-season shows.

Here's the synopsis of Kleo Season 2

In 1987, Kleo Straub, a top performing East German Stasi assassin, is falsely imprisoned for leaking classified information to a West German informant after successfully assassinating a double-agent in a West Berlin club, Big Eden. In 1990, after the demolition of the Berlin Wall, Straub is released due to general amnesty for political prisoners. Losing her honor after being imprisoned for roughly 3 years, she plans to exact revenge on the conspirators who framed her whilst finding secrets behind her imprisonment. Meanwhile, Sven Petzold, an under-appreciated fraud policeman rediscovers a 1987 murder cold-case enacted by Kleo, leading him to impede Kleo multiple times on her vengeance quest.

