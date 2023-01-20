Prison School Season 2 looks unlikely despite a popular season 1

There’s a reason Prison School is still a highly sought after anime series. Most critics say its popularity hinges on its engaging storyline, raunchy dialogs and adult-like humor.

The 12-episode series is an adaption of the Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by by Akira Hiramoto. The manga was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine from February 2011 to December 2017, while the television series came in 2015. Fast forward seven years…and fans are still waiting for a season 2.

After the release of the first season under the direction of Tsutomu Mizushima, the anime series acquired worldwide popularity and received mostly positive reviews from critics. So, is there any possibility of its renewal after so many years? Let’s find out.

Several web media reports have been claiming for the past several years that Prison School my return with a Season 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this matter from the creator. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is also tight-lipped about the renewal of the series.

However, that did not stop fans from speculating that Prison School Season 2 might happen in the future. In their defense, the first 12 episodes of Prison School Season 1 cover only the first 12 chapters of the manga. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

In 2015, Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels asked Tsutomu Mizushima and Shirobako via Twitter about Prison School Season 2. He commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Meanwhile, Akira Hiramoto is busy with his new manga for Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine which was started in March 2022.

Prison School is the story of five boys in a girls' school in Tokyo. A newly admitted boy, Kiyoshi Fujino is shocked to see that he and his four friends, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

Moving forward, they would get a final warning from the school authority, as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. If Prison School is renewed for Season 2, it would be interesting to see whether the boys can adjust to the institute's decorum or get expelled.

Prison School Season 2 is yet to be renewed.

